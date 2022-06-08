Cross
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, SBI Life, Abbott India and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Brokerage Radar: While CLSA maintains a positive view on the shares of insurance sector, it sees uncertain near term earnings outlook for pharma sector. Here are the top brokerage calls for today -

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, SBI Life, Abbott India and more
CLSA, Insurance, SBI, HDFC, ICICI CLSA on Insurance
| The firm maintains a positive view on the sector with SB Life being the preferred pick followed by HDFC Life. With a 36 percent year-on-year growth, ICICI Prudential has the lowest growth rate in the sector.
CLSA, M&M, Brokerage calls, Brokerage radar CLSA on Mahindra and Mahindra | The firm maintains 'buy' on the shares of the automotive manufacturer with an upgraded target of 1,312. CLSA increased the earning estimates by 8-10 percent for standalone business over FY23/24.
CLSA, Gold Finance, Brokerage calls, brokerage radar CLSA on Gold Finance | The firm noted that non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have increased their interest rates and discontinued 'teaser' loans. The estimates for Muthoot and Manappuram remains unchanged.
Zee entertainment, CLSA, Brokerage calls, brokerage radar CLSA on Zee Entertainment | The firm maintained a 'buy' on Zee Entertainment's shares with a target of Rs 347. It noted that if the Zee/Sony merged company wins IPL media rights, it would add to leadership position but dilute margin.
CLSA, Pharma, Torrent, Abbott, brokerage radar, brokerage calls CLSA on Pharma | Torrent Pharma and Abbott India are the brokerage house's top picks in an uncertain environment. Domestic-focused firms with chronic portfolios are better placed.
