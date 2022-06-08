CLSA on Insurance

| The firm maintains a positive view on the sector with SB Life being the preferred pick followed by HDFC Life. With a 36 percent year-on-year growth, ICICI Prudential has the lowest growth rate in the sector.

CLSA on Mahindra and Mahindra | The firm maintains 'buy' on the shares of the automotive manufacturer with an upgraded target of 1,312. CLSA increased the earning estimates by 8-10 percent for standalone business over FY23/24. | The firm maintains 'buy' on the shares of the automotive manufacturer with an upgraded target of 1,312. CLSA increased the earning estimates by 8-10 percent for standalone business over FY23/24.

CLSA on Gold Finance | The firm noted that non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have increased their interest rates and discontinued 'teaser' loans. The estimates for Muthoot and Manappuram remains unchanged. | The firm noted that non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have increased their interest rates and discontinued 'teaser' loans. The estimates for Muthoot and Manappuram remains unchanged.

CLSA on Zee Entertainment | The firm maintained a 'buy' on Zee Entertainment's shares with a target of Rs 347. It noted that if the Zee/Sony merged company wins IPL media rights, it would add to leadership position but dilute margin. | The firm maintained a 'buy' on Zee Entertainment's shares with a target of Rs 347. It noted that if the Zee/Sony merged company wins IPL media rights, it would add to leadership position but dilute margin.