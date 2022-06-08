Homemarket news

RBI interest rate hike wipes out the gains in M&M shares today

RBI interest rate hike wipes out the gains in M&M shares today

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

M&M share price: Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) rose over one percent on Wednesday after CLSA raised its target price by over 4 percent to Rs 1,312. At 1011 IST, the stock was trading flat at Rs 1,041.45 on the BSE. The stock shed initial gains after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has raised key rates by 50 bps to 4.90 percent.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) rose over one percent on Wednesday after CLSA raised its target price by over 4 percent to Rs 1,312.
At 10:11 IST, the stock traded flat at Rs 1,041.45 on the BSE. The stock shed initial gains after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank had raised key rates by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The monetary policy committee vote was unanimous and has decided to keep the stance withdrawal from accommodative.
The global brokerage firm has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on shares of the tractor maker.
CLSA has also raised its earnings estimate for M&M by 8-10 percent for the company’s standalone business over FY23/24.
Also Read |
Shaktikanta Das announces 50 bps hike in repo rate, says focus on withdrawal of accommodation
The brokerage firm is also upbeat about the auto manufacturer’s margin prospects. It believes that M&M’s margin in the SUV segment is scaling up and sees XUV700 and Thar’s margins also improving by 9-10 percent in FY24.
The global brokerage firm noted that XUV700 and Thar have strong waiting periods and backlogs.
The company reported a higher-than-expected profit and revenue in the quarter ended March. Have a look at the company's financial performance in the March quarter:
M&M's total auto sales in May came in at 53,726 units against Nomura’s estimate of 46,400 units and 45,400 units in May 2019.
Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting June 2022 LIVE
Year-to-date, the M&M stock has gained 24 percent. In the past three months, the scrip has rallied 48 percent while it has jumped 61 percent in the past three years.
Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

RBI retains India's growth projection at 7.2% with first quarter expectation at 16.2%

Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts from day's low and Nifty50 crosses 16,450 after RBI announces rate hike as expected