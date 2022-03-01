Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut today for Mahashivratri

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Tuesday (March 1) for the Mahashivratri holiday. The capital and money markets will resume trading on March 2.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on Wednesday. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session.

On Monday, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 made a smart recovery amid volatile trade to finish higher for a second straight session, ahead of the release of the official quarterly GDP numbers.

1,413.8 points from its intraday low to settle at 56,247.3 for the day, up 388.8 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close. The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,793.9 in a rebound after sliding below 16,400 during the session. Gains in metal, oil & gas and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in financial, auto and consumer stocks kept the upside in check. The 30-scrip index bounced back Gains in metal, oil & gas and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in financial, auto and consumer stocks kept the upside in check.

The Nifty50 index lost 546 points or 3.1 percent in February.

Heightened geopolitical tensions have sent jitters across world equities since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Investors globally are tracking newsflow on the conflict closely after the imposition of new Western sanctions on Russia over Ukraine .

The rupee settled mildly weaker at 75.34 against the US dollar on Monday, as against its previous close of 75.28. The yield on the 10-year government bond yield rose by two basis points to 6.77 percent on Monday.

Indian financial markets will also remain shut on March 18 for Holi. In April, there will be two holidays: Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Good Friday on April 15.