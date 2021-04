The semi-lockdown situation in Maharashtra is a worry for the jewellery industry as otherwise, it is time for high sales due to Gudi Padwa which is on April 13 this time. It starts the festivities, Indian wedding season and the month of May also has Akshaya Tritiya.

The last year April and May also were complete washouts for the industry due to the pandemic. Ashish Pethe, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council shared his views.

“This quarter is very important for the gems and jewellery industry because this quarter has the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya as well as full wedding season which constitutes the largest demand for gold jewellery in India. Same as last year, this year we are facing semi-lockdown but unfortunately, the lockdown conditions are that the retail outlets will have to be closed. That is the source of all the business across Maharashtra and that has been forced to shut,” he said.

“We have written to the honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow us to function on specific days or alternate days or in a restricted way where business is not affected and the COVID protocols are taken care of,” he added.

“We understand the government’s concern that there needs to be some action taken on COVID front but we need to also protect lakh of workers (karigars). Also, and thousands of customers have placed their orders for wedding and Gudi Padwa, which are undelivered,” Pethe explained.

“Maharashtra is the major hub for gems and jewellery trade across India, it is a sourcing hub for most of the markets across India. So if Maharashtra shuts down or Mumbai shuts down then the whole supply chain to all of India will get affected, that is a major concern,” he further mentioned.