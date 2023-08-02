Madhuri Madhusudan Kela picks 5.3% in Niyogin Fintech for Rs 31 crore

According to block deal data on the BSE, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Carmignac Portfolio collectively sold 13.5 percent of the total outstanding equity. Out of this, Madhuri Kela acquired shares worth Rs 31 crore, equivalent to 5.3 percent of the company's equity.

Renowned investor Madhusudan Kela's wife, Madhuri Kela, made a significant investment in Niyogin Fintech by purchasing 50.2 lakh shares on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 61.65 per share.

According to block deal data on the BSE, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Carmignac Portfolio collectively sold 13.5 percent of the total outstanding equity. Out of this, Madhuri Kela acquired shares worth Rs 31 crore, equivalent to 5.3 percent of the company's equity.

Other buyers in this deal included Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors, and Mansi Share & Stock Advisors. While Think India Opportunities Fund bought 58 lakh shares for Rs 36 crore, while Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors and Mansi Share & Stock Advisors purchased 10 lakh and five lakh shares, respectively.

In July, Madhuri Kela had upped stake in another small-cap Sangam (India) by 4 percent. The stock has gained nearly nine percent since then. Other companies where she owns more than one percent of equity include IRIS Business Services, Repro India, Indostar Capital Finance, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing and Kopran, according to Bloomberg data.

Kela Madhuri Madhusudan's Holding as of June 30 Holding (%) Sangam India Ltd 6.03 Iris Business Services Ltd 5.54 Repro India 3.59 IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd 2.73 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.65 Kopran Ltd 1.04 Source: Bloomberg, BSE

Shares of Niyogin Fintech surged as much five percent on Wednesday to hit their 52-week high. In fact the stock has been gaining over the last four sessions, having cumulatively added about 17 percent during the same period. Yet, the stock is trading nearly 60 percent lower to its 2018 high of Rs 164.55.