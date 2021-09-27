Global bull run result of unprecedented liquidity being pumped into markets: MK Ventures

Madhu Kela, founder of MK Ventures, said that it is very important to understand the background of this current bull market.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “One important thing that you have to understand is the background in which we have climbed the worry of this bull market. There has been an unprecedented amount of liquidity, which has been pumped in by the global central banks, each person can put this number differently, but my number is $35 trillion. That is the kind of money that we have pumped in, and it has been a global bull market. So, it is not only India-centric. So, from the lows of 2020, when we made that panic low in the global market, market capitalization has increased by $60 trillion, so it has almost doubled. The real interest, if you look at inflation and the expectation- there is the expectation of 3 percent long-term interest rate in the world versus the real interest rate of 1.6 percent.”

He further added, “This bullishness is much beyond what people are able to see when so much money is being made, suddenly it will not happen - even one event and the markets will crash. So I am in the camp that is waiting for a correction, that correction will come as it is in the nature of the market, even in the bull market of 2003 to 2008, we had many corrections, but nothing that visibly pointed to a crash. However, a crash or a big correction will come from an unknown reason. So that is what we have to monitor very closely. The correction or the decline in market will come from reasons which we don't know today.”

On approaching the current market, Kela said, “We have a tremendous move in smallcap companies and we have a lot of moves in midcap companies since March 2020 lows. I feel that you have to be careful but I would still say that there are tremendous opportunities, if you are careful. There are lots of opportunities, whether it is in the smallcap or midcap space, but my preference today will be largecaps because the gap which is there between largecap and smallcap valuations versus what it was, let us say one, one-and-a-half years back, that gap has narrowed down so the margin of safety today is very, very high investing in largecap companies.”

On India Inc, he said, “I would say, at least for the next two years, that is FY22 and FY23 unless again there is some real big global thing which happens or this pandemic takes a different turn altogether, barring all of that, I think India Inc can deliver. In my career, I have never seen corporate balance sheets the way they are today. Everyone has significantly reduced debt. Everyone who was in the shell is now coming out and saying that we want to do Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 50,000 crore capex - there are at least 10 corporates that I know of, which have plans to do over Rs 50,000 crore capex in the next three, four years. That was not the case in the last 5-6 years.”

On digital boom, he said, “I am not someone who understands this space very well. Having said that, I would not say that one should not invest in this space or I will not say in a blanket manner that one should just buy anything and everything which is available, because again we have to look at the world, the kind of wealth creation which has happened in the world specifically in America, China, in some of these technology-driven companies, it has been absolutely unprecedented and massive. Compare that to India, we don't have hundreds of those companies here yet. So, there will be some very good companies which will come, maybe they will also come at some sensible valuation which will have a 5–10-year good growth path.”

