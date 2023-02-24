Macrotech Developers shares slip over 10%, hit 52-week low

Macrotech Developers' shares closed at Rs 719.55 on the BSE on Friday, down 10.81 percent.

Shares of Macrotech Developers slid over 10 percent in intraday trade on Friday to a fresh 52-week low as the realty sector continued to remain under pressure. The company’s share price dropped to Rs 711.00 apiece, down Rs 96.25 from the day’s high. Out of the previous six trading sessions, the company’s shares have closed lower on five of them.

The company had hit its previous 52-week low of Rs 802.4 per share on Thursday.

Macrotech Developers' shares closed at Rs 719.55 on the BSE on Friday, down by 87.25 points or 10.81 percent. The company’s stock has gone down by over 32 percent over the past month-long period, having slipped over 22 percent in the past week alone.

The stock price is now down nearly 30 percent over the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) price of Rs 1,026 per unit. The company had raised Rs 3,547 crore in December 2022 with an offer for sale (OFS). Despite it, the company’s promoter holding remains steady at 75 percent.

Macrotech Developers had also reported strong Q3 earnings. The company reported a 41 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter-ending in December 2022. The company’s pre-sales stood at Rs 3,035 crore in the third quarter, increasing 16.37 percent year-on-year. However, the figure declined 4.67 percent quarter-on-quarter against Rs 3,148 crore in the second quarter. Net debt also went down by 18.73 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,042 crore from Rs 9,896 crore.