English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMacrotech Developers shares slip over 10%, hit 52 week low

Macrotech Developers shares slip over 10%, hit 52-week low

Macrotech Developers shares slip over 10%, hit 52-week low
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 6:36:22 PM IST (Published)

Macrotech Developers' shares closed at Rs 719.55 on the BSE on Friday, down 10.81 percent.

Shares of Macrotech Developers slid over 10 percent in intraday trade on Friday to a fresh 52-week low as the realty sector continued to remain under pressure. The company’s share price dropped to Rs 711.00 apiece, down Rs 96.25 from the day’s high. Out of the previous six trading sessions, the company’s shares have closed lower on five of them.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The company had hit its previous 52-week low of Rs 802.4 per share on Thursday.


Macrotech Developers' shares closed at Rs 719.55 on the BSE on Friday, down by 87.25 points or 10.81 percent. The company’s stock has gone down by over 32 percent over the past month-long period, having slipped over 22 percent in the past week alone.

Also Read: Zydus Life receives final USFDA approval for Pitavastatin tablets

The stock price is now down nearly 30 percent over the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) price of Rs 1,026 per unit. The company had raised Rs 3,547 crore in December 2022 with an offer for sale (OFS). Despite it, the company’s promoter holding remains steady at 75 percent.

Macrotech Developers had also reported strong Q3 earnings. The company reported a 41 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter-ending in December 2022. The company’s pre-sales stood at Rs 3,035 crore in the third quarter, increasing 16.37 percent year-on-year. However, the figure declined 4.67 percent quarter-on-quarter against Rs 3,148 crore in the second quarter. Net debt also went down by 18.73 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,042 crore from Rs 9,896 crore.

Macrotech Developers is not the only company under selling pressure in recent weeks. The Nifty Realty index is down by over 7 percent in the past week alone. Companies such as Prestige Estates Projects (down by over 7 percent in the past month), Godrej Properties (down by nearly 29 percent in the past year and over 10 percent in the past month), and DLF (down by over 6 percent in the past week) were also under pressure.

Also Read: USFDA concludes inspection at Alkem Laboratories' Indore facillity
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Macrotech Developers

Next Article

PVR opens Lucknow's biggest 11-screen Superplex post-merger with Inox

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X