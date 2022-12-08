Strong demand for Macrotech QIP; FIIs turn to Bandhan Bank: What kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of Macrotech Developers, the Mumbai-based real estate player ended 1.4 percent higher on Thursday. The stock has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that there has been strong demand for the QIP from long only FIIs.

Choppy & Rangebound Session

Dealers also indicated that Thursday was another day of strong buying for the banking stocks, adding that lower crude prices bode well for Indian macros.

Broader markets also were relative outperformers compared to the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index gaining nearly 200 points.

Besides Macrotech Developers, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bandhan Bank: Shares of the private lender ended 2 percent higher on Thursday, ending higher for the fifth straight session. In fact, the stock has gained in nine out of the last 10 trading sessions. Shares have risen nearly 19 percent over the last 10 trading sessions. Dealers suggest that the stock has seen strong buying on the FII desk in recent times.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The only laggard on the Nifty Bank index, the private lender ended 0.7 percent lower and has declined for three straight sessions. Shares have ended lower in five out of the last six trading sessions. Dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading long-only FII has been a frequent seller off late and there is also buzz of a large block deal that may take place in the stock soon.