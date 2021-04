Realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd, erstwhile Lodha Developers, on Tuesday raised Rs 740 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) that hit the capital market on Wednesday. It is a Rs 2,500 crore issue with the price band set at Rs 483-486 per share. Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers shared his views.

“We believe that this coming decade is going to be the decade of housing and housing is going to be the sunrise sector, which is going to drive employment creation as well as wealth creation in our country,” he said.

Lodha sees a great rebound in the market. “This rebound is driven by the fact that supply/demand is a lot more balanced right now, affordability is fantastic in our country. We believe that this coming decade is going to be a decade of affordable and mid-income housing. We feel very bullish and confident about the growth - in housing generally and more specifically in affordable and mid-income housing,” he pointed out.

The company has seen a fantastic anchor allocation in the IPO. “That talks about our business model, our cash flow generation capacity and how people look at the debt,” he stated.

“During the last 15 months – in spite of COVID-19 – we have reduced our debt quite significantly, almost Rs 2,000 crore and we believe that our business’ cashflow capacity generations are very sufficient and with this capital raise, our company is well set to capitalise on the immense opportunity that we are seeing in housing,” he added.

Q3FY21 was a record quarter for the company. Lodha believes, Q4FY21 is even better than Q3FY21.

In terms of debt, he explained, “We had Rs 16,700 crore of debt in India as of December. That number has further reduced in March quarter meaningfully. We, as a company, believe that our cash flow generation capacity is going to make us a very low leverage company over the next three years. If there is nothing untoward happens, we could be in a situation where there would be no debt on the balance sheet three years down the line.”