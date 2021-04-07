  • SENSEX
Macrotech Developers IPO opens today: Key things you need to know

Updated : April 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST

The issue has a price band of Rs 483 – Rs 486 per share and is entirely fresh issuance of equity shares.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 shares thereafter.
The IPO is a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 2,500 crore.
Published : April 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST

