Macrotech Developers IPO opens today: Key things you need to know Updated : April 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST The issue has a price band of Rs 483 – Rs 486 per share and is entirely fresh issuance of equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 shares thereafter. The IPO is a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 2,500 crore. Published : April 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST