Macro data, global cues likely to influence market in the week ahead

Apart from the macro data cues, earnings of major companies including Adani Enterprises, Grasim, Eicher Motors, SAIL will also be under investors' radar in the coming week.

Inflation data, global markets trends and foreign fund inflows are likely to impact the domestic equity markets in the coming week. Investors will also keep an eye on the developments related to the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. Movement in the global crude oil, US bonds yields and the dollar index will also remain in focus.

In the upcoming week, the market will be awaiting key inflation data from the US and India for clues on the rate hike trajectory of central banks. Retail inflation data for both is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

On Friday, India released its industrial production data for the month of December.

In the week ended February 10, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 0.3 percent.