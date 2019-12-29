Macro-data, crude oil prices to steer indices' movements
Updated : December 29, 2019 10:54 AM IST
Market observers pointed out that global crude oil prices along with the expectations of a healthy third quarter (Q3) earning result season would also influence the market's movement.
The movement of Indian rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices will also set the course of key indices.
