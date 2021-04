Macquarie underweight on capital goods stocks, here's why

Macquarie has an underweight rating on all capital goods stocks. According to Macquarie, Maharashtra exposure will have an impact on the near-term earnings and the second wave of COVID-19 can pose some serious risks to the multiples of these companies.

The brokerage house believes the biggest hit will be on Siemens - around 75 percent of the businesses could be affected. The likes of ABB India, Cummins and Thermax could also face supply chain disruptions of close to 40-45 percent of businesses.

The least impacted will be Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

