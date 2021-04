Brokerage firm Macquarie has given an 'outperform' rating for Avenue Supermarts, stating that its sales figures for the fourth quarter of FY21 was along expected lines. Macquarie has set a price target of Rs 3,500 for the stock.

The brokerage note added, "The company’s 6 percent same-store sales growth in January and February offset all the lockdown-linked weakness in March. Successful execution should help drive healthy growth over the medium term."

The brokerage firm has cut its FY22 earnings per share by 6 percent to factor in the lockdown in April in Maharashtra.

According to Mint, Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, said its standalone revenue from operations rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 7,303.13 crore in the March quarter. As of March 31, 2021, there were 234 DMart stores, with Maharashtra accounting for one out of every three store.