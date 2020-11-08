Market

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over Rs 2.30 lakh cr

Updated : November 08, 2020 04:02 PM IST

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 68,430.18 crore to Rs 7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the mostvalued companies.

The valuation of HDFC zoomed by Rs 38,484.05 crore to reach Rs 3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 34,892.98 crore to Rs 3,05,629.04 crore.