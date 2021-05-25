M-cap of Indian markets touch $3-trillion: Here's a look at some key facts

India's market capitalisation (m-cap) touched the $3 trillion-mark milestone even amidst the uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal (MOSL) noted.

After a very volatile 2020 due to widespread lockdowns and restrictions impacting economies and corporate earnings, the Indian markets posted broad-based recovery in the second half of 2020 which continued in 2021 as well.

As the second wave of COVID-19 recedes in India and the pace of vaccination picks up, the brokerage expects the journey will become a little smoother going ahead.

The brokerage house further observed that it took only 5 months despite the pandemic to achieve the last $500 billion. Indian market hit $2.5 billion M-cap in December 2020.

India hit the first milestone of $1 trillion market capitalisation in 2007. The second $500 billion came in 2007, around 4 years later. The report added that it took the markets 6,375 days or over 17 years from $250 billion to hit the $3 trillion mark.

This makes India the eighth largest equity market in the world, stated the report. US markets top with $47.5 trillion market capitalisation followed by China at $11.4 trillion. Meanwhile, the remaining top markets by capitalisation are Hong Kong, Japan, UK, France, and Canada, it said.

It also noted that the weight of top 100 companies as a percentage of the total market capitalisation has decreased over time as the rally turned broad-based. In December 1999, 83 percent of the total M-cap belonged to the top 100 companies which have now reduced to 70.8 percent. However, one must see that majority of the M-cap is still controlled by the large-cap names.

However, an increase in the share of companies beyond the top 100 was seen this time. This is on the back of a stellar run in stocks in the small- and mid-cap universe this year. The Smallcap and Midcap index are up nearly 30 percent and 21 percent, respectively YTD as compared to a 6 percent rise in the Sensex.

As per the report, the percentage of 101–250 companies in the total market cap has increased to 16.5 from around 8 percent in December 1999.

Among stocks, said MOSL, RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance are the top companies contributing to the market capitalisation.

Here are the top 10 companies by the market cap when India M-cap hit $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion: