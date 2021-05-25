  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

M-cap of Indian markets touch $3-trillion: Here's a look at some key facts

Updated : May 25, 2021 15:42:27 IST

As per the report, the percentage of 101–250 companies in the total market cap has increased to 16.5 from around 8 percent in December 1999.
It also noted that the weight of top 100 companies as a percentage of the total market capitalisation has decreased over time as the rally turned broad-based.
M-cap of Indian markets touch $3-trillion: Here's a look at some key facts
Published : May 25, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 1,568 new cases, 156 deaths; former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to hospital

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement