M-cap of Indian markets touch $3-trillion: Here's a look at some key facts Updated : May 25, 2021 15:42:27 IST As per the report, the percentage of 101–250 companies in the total market cap has increased to 16.5 from around 8 percent in December 1999. It also noted that the weight of top 100 companies as a percentage of the total market capitalisation has decreased over time as the rally turned broad-based. Published : May 25, 2021 03:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply