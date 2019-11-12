#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Lupin to divest entire stake in Japanese subsidiary Kyowa for over Rs 3,702 crore

Updated : November 12, 2019 07:37 AM IST

Lupin said its board has approved selling its entire stake in Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry to Japan-based private equity fund Unison Capital Partners
The Mumbai-based company has entered into a definitive agreement for sale of its entire stake (99.82 percent) in Kyowa, Lupin said in a statement.
Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi BV will divest its entire stake in Kyowa to Unison's entity Plutus Ltd for an enterprise value of Japanese Yen  57,361 million.
