Business
Lupin to divest entire stake in Japanese subsidiary Kyowa for over Rs 3,702 crore
Updated : November 12, 2019 07:37 AM IST
Lupin said its board has approved selling its entire stake in Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry to Japan-based private equity fund Unison Capital Partners
The Mumbai-based company has entered into a definitive agreement for sale of its entire stake (99.82 percent) in Kyowa, Lupin said in a statement.
Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi BV will divest its entire stake in Kyowa to Unison's entity Plutus Ltd for an enterprise value of Japanese Yen 57,361 million.
