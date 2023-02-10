Lupin shares tumble 6% after profit plunges 72% in December quarter

Shares of Pharma major Lupin Ltd tumbled more than four percent on Friday after the company reported a 72 percent plunge in net profit in the December quarter.
Shares of pharma major Lupin Ltd tumbled six percent on Friday after the company posted a sharp decline in net profit in the December quarter. The drug maker's net profit fell 72 percent primarily due to a high base in the corresponding quarter last year.
The base was higher in the year ago period as the company had received a tax rebate of Rs 382 crore in the third quarter of FY22.
However, the company's management said that sales in the US have improved on the back of new product launches and the brand acquisition made during the quarter, leading to a four percent increase in revenue.
The company expects to be back to above-market growth with the recent sales force expansion and new product launches. Further, barring the impact of genericization on diabetes portfolio, it added that the India business has performed in line with the market.
India formulation sales, which accounts for 36 percent of Lupin’s global sales, saw a 3.3 percent year-on-year increase to Rs 1,521.3 crore for Q3 FY2023. Sequentially, sales were down four percent.
Also, the sales from the US was at $177 million in the third quarter, down 12.4 percent year-on-year, while it was up 11.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The stock dived as much as 6.05 percent to Rs 727.15 on the BSE around 10 am.
