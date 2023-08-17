Lupin shares hit 52-week high on multiple new approvals

Rallying for a third straight session, the Lupin stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,143.70 apiece on the BSE in trade today. The stock has gained over 19 percent in the past one month and more than 66 percent in the last six months.

Shares of global pharma major Lupin Ltd hit their highest level in 52 weeks on Thursday, August 17, after the company received approvals for multiple new drugs.

Share Market Live NSE

Rallying for a third straight session, the Lupin stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,143.70 apiece on the BSE in trade today. The stock has gained over 19 percent in the past one month and more than 66 percent in the last six months.

Lupin on Wednesday made multiple announcements regarding new approvals and launches. One of them was for the Bromfenac Ophthalmic solution used for pain or swelling of the eyes following a cataract surgery.

Lupin said that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the Bromfenac Ophthalmic solution 0.09 percent, a generic equivalent of Bromday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09 percent, of Bausch and Lomb Inc.

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09 percent (RLD Bromday) had estimated annual sales of $11 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

Lupin on Wednesday also received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.

This medication is a beta-blocker used to treat chest pain (angina), heart failure, and high blood pressure and is a generic equivalent of Toprol-XL® Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg of Sequel Therapeutics.

Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP (RLD Toprol-XL®) had estimated annual sales of $305 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

In a separate announcement, Lupin also said that it was launching Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the US.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder had estimated annual sales of $1,264 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT March 2023 data.

Lastly, Lupin also announced about launching Jeet, its patient support program dedicated to heart-health. Jeet will offer cardiovascular care services, offering a range of benefits including savings on medical costs, disease counselling, medication reminders and lifestyle support. Consumers can access Jeet through the Play or App Store, as well as through its website.