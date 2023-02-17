Lupin receives establishment inspection report from US FDA for its Nagpur facility

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The EIR was issued after the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17-29, 2022, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Drug maker Lupin on Friday said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The EIR was issued after the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17-29, 2022, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Flexi cap funds — Here's what makes it right for every season
Feb 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax 'survey' at BBC — here's why IT sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for
Feb 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Generally, USFDA issues an EIR to a firm after an inspection is satisfactorily closed.
"Our state-of-the-art injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, said.
Earlier this month, Lupin received approval from the USFDA for its Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, which is a generic equivalent of Robinul Injection, 0.2mg/mL of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
Glycopyrrolate Injection is used before or during certain surgeries to reduce secretions and to minimise the unwanted effects of certain medicines used during surgery.
In January, Lupin announced the launch of a digital therapeutics solution, LYFE, by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally. It invested 8.7 percent of its revenue in research and development in FY22.
Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 679 apiece, down 0.49 percent on BSE, at 10.37 AM on Friday.