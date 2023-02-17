English
Lupin receives establishment inspection report from US FDA for its Nagpur facility

By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 17, 2023 3:11:16 PM IST (Published)

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The EIR was issued after the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17-29, 2022, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Generally, USFDA issues an EIR to a firm after an inspection is satisfactorily closed.


"Our state-of-the-art injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, said.

Earlier this month, Lupin received approval from the USFDA for its Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, which is a generic equivalent of Robinul Injection, 0.2mg/mL of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Glycopyrrolate Injection is used before or during certain surgeries to reduce secretions and to minimise the unwanted effects of certain medicines used during surgery.

In January, Lupin announced the launch of a digital therapeutics solution, LYFE, by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally. It invested 8.7 percent of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 679 apiece, down 0.49 percent on BSE, at 10.37 AM on Friday.

Tags

Lupin

