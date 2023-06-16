Technical stock picks | Lupin, Dabur, BPCL, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Nagaraj Shetti, along with F&O analyst Sneha Seth, share their top stock picks for the day.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities and F&O analyst Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One have these stock recommendations for the Friday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Lupin. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 822 for an upside target of Rs 860. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 561 and a price target of Rs 585. The stock is up more than 7 percent in the past month.

BPCL is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 390 and a stop loss of Rs 373. The stock has gained over 4 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell call is on HDFC LTD. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,642 for a downside target of Rs 2,575. The stock is down more than 4 percent over the last month.

Read Here | Trade Setup for June 16: Nifty 50 needs to hold these levels for its best weekly run in eight months

From Nagaraj Shetti

Nagaraj Shetti’s first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with an upside target of Rs 5,350-5,400 Shares of Apollo Hospitals have gained more than 14 percent in last month.

He also recommends a buy call on Crompton Greaves with an upside target Rs 300. The stock is down more than 15 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Deepak Nitrite. The stock is forming higher to and higher bottom formation. She recommends this stock with a stop loss of Rs 2,089 and a price target of Rs 2,210 on the upside. Shares have gained more than 11 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.