Technical stock picks | Lupin, Dabur, BPCL, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Nagaraj Shetti, along with F&O analyst Sneha Seth, share their top stock picks for the day.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities and F&O analyst Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One have these stock recommendations for the Friday’s trading session.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Lupin. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 822 for an upside target of Rs 860. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 561 and a price target of Rs 585. The stock is up more than 7 percent in the past month.