market News

LTIMindtree whole-time director and markets president Venugopal Lambu resigns

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 4, 2023 1:25:20 PM IST (Published)

 Venugopal Lambu, who joined Mindtree in January 2020, was leading the global market transformation and capabilities at the company.

LTIMindtree Ltd whole-time director and markets president Venugopal Lambu has resigned from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company. The technology consulting and digital solutions company informed the bourses on Tuesday that Venugopal’s resignation has been accepted and his last working day will be January 10, 2023.

Venugopal Lambu, who joined Mindtree in January 2020, was leading the global market transformation and capabilities at the company. After the merger of Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech in November 2022, Lambu was designated as President, Markets.


L&T Infotech and Mindtree started working as one entity from November 14, 2022, after the completion of the merger process. All the shareholders of Mindtree received 73 shares of LTI for 100 shares of Mindtree. The record date for share allotment was November 24. L&T had acquired 68.73 percent stake in Mindtree.

The merger was approved by both the Bengaluru and Mumbai benches of the National Company Law Tribunal in separate orders. Mindtree was delisted from the stock exchanges and L&T Infotech was rebranded as LTIMindtree from November 24, 2022.

Recently, LTIMindtree was selected as a transformation partner by Yorkshire Water, a leading UK utilities company and ninth largest water utility in the world, to modernise operations across its clean water, waste water, and asset management businesses. Yorkshire Water provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.

Shares of LTIMindtree were trading 1.08 percent lower at Rs 4304.05 apiece on BSE at 10.44am on Wednesday.

