LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty 50 from July 13

By Meghna Sen

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) in benchmark Nifty 50 index following the mega merger of the mortgage-lending pioneer with India's largest private lender HDFC Bank. The change will come into effect on July 13.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make replacement of stock in various indices as listed hereunder on account of scheme of amalgamation of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. with HDFC Bank Ltd . These changes shall become effective from July 13, 2023 (close of July 12, 2023)," according to an official statement. HDFC Ltd will stop trading from July 13 and, according to brokerage Nuvama's preliminary calculations, LTIMindree is expected to see an inflow of $150 million to $160 million.