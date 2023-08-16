Technical stock picks | LTIMindtree, NMDC, UltraTech Cement, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Petroleum on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities

Share Market Live NSE

share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy for the day is on LTIMindtree. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 5,165 for an upside target of Rs 5,300. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

NMDC is another buy recommendation from Thakkar. He advises a stop loss of Rs 116 and a price target of Rs 127. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

UltraTech Cement is sell for Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 7,925 and a stop loss of Rs 8,100. The stock has declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is another sell call, with a stop loss of Rs 807 for a target of Rs 777. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Hindustan Petroleum Corp is intraday short for Sukhani. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 267. Shares have declined more than 10 percent over the last month.

UltraTech Cement is another sell from Sudarshan Sukhani and he advises to keep a stop loss above Rs 8,145. The stock has declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Balkrishna Industries. He advises a positional buy with a stop loss under Rs 2,300. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the past month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy recommendation on Trent. He is projecting target of Rs 1,970-1,980 and advises keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,895. The stock has gained more than 13 percent over the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy on Hindustan Aeronautics with a stop loss of Rs 3,855 and a target of Rs 3,940-3960. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Lastly, he has a sell call on Laurus Labs. There is a sustained selling pressure on the stock, he advises to short the stock with a target of Rs 370 and stop loss at Rs 390. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.