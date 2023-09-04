Tech analysts see upside in LTIMindtree, India Cements, GAIL, NALCO, Bajaj Finserv, LTTS, BEL and Axis Bank

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on LTIMindtree. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 5,240 for an upside target of Rs 5,450. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 254 for an upside target Rs 275. The stock is up more than 16 percent over the last month.

GAIL is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 130 and a stop loss of Rs 118. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

Thakkar’s last buy recommendation is on NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 96 for a target of Rs 104. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv. It had a big correction. That correction seems to be over. A bullish pattern is in the making. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,470. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Zydus Life. After a very big rally, the stock is giving signs of distribution and a pause. He advises a stop loss of Rs 630. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

Can Fin Homes is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. It does suggest that the trading range should break on the upside. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 730. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on L&T Technology Services (LTTS). He advises a stop loss of Rs 4,370. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) with a stop loss of Rs 134 and a price target of Rs 145 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 970 and for an upside target of Rs 1,035. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends to buy Polycab India with a stop loss of Rs 5,100 and a target of Rs 5,400. The stock was up more than 12 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.