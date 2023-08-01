Analyst recommends long positions in LTIMindtree, Berger Paints and HDFC Bank

Tradebulls' analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar has identified promising opportunities in LTIMindtree and Berger Paints. The strong breakouts and bullish patterns exhibited by these stocks have led Uttekar to recommend building long positions in both companies. However, as with any investment, it's crucial for investors to conduct their research and risk analysis before making any financial decisions.

In a recent analysis shared with CNBC-TV18, Sacchitanand Uttekar, a seasoned analyst from Tradebulls, highlighted two potential stock picks that have displayed strong breakouts and bullish patterns. He expressed confidence in a midcap IT company LTIMindtree and a paint manufacturer Berger Paints, both of which have shown promising upward trends.

LTIMindtree caught Uttekar's attention due to a significant breakout in its performance. Uttekar emphasized that he has been building long positions in LTIMindtree as he observed a robust engulfing bullish formation during the previous trading session. The stock has already established a mid-term base at approximately Rs 4,900, which has led Uttekar to expect further momentum and a potential rise towards Rs 5,200. To safeguard his investments, he has set a stop-loss level at Rs 4,910.

This optimistic outlook comes despite the stock facing a decline of more than 4 percent in the past month.

Berger Paints , a prominent name in the paint industry, was the second stock idea put forth by Uttekar. He highlighted a compelling breakout from a consolidation range, signifying a positive trend. The pattern formation resembled a rising edge formation, adding to the bullish sentiment. Uttekar believes the stock has the potential to reach Rs 740 and anticipates the momentum to continue. Investors considering Berger Paints should place a stop-loss order at around Rs 686.

Over the past month, the shares have already gained more than 3 percent, further strengthening Uttekar's optimistic outlook.

HDFC Bank has caught the attention of Uttekar as it hovers at an important juncture, showing signs of support and displaying a piercing line formation. Traders looking for potential long positions may find this an exciting opportunity, with an expected upside target of Rs 1,740. Implementing a stop-loss order at Rs 1,640 can help manage risk and protect capital.

Despite facing a decline of over 3 percent in the past month, the positive signals observed in HDFC Bank indicate a potential resurgence.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.