Larsen & Toubro partners with DRDO for AIP systems for Indian Navy submarines

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) or air-independent poweris any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen.

Engineering and Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has signed a contract with DRDO for the realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system modules for Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy.

The Kalvari Class is a category of diesel-electric attack submarines based on the Scorpene-class submarine being built for the Indian Navy.

Technology of this indigenous AIP system generates hydrogen on demand, thereby obviating the need for carrying hydrogen onboard, which is a major safety concern for a submarine.

Larsen & Toubro is the recipient of Transfer of Technology (ToT) for this DRDO-developed AIP system. The manufacturing, integration and factory acceptance of the EMs will be taken at L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat. These EMs will be supplied for integration into the AIP plug that will be retrofitted into the submarine.

The company further said that this project would pave the way for more orders for the AIP Systems for the remaining Kalvari class submarines in the upcoming years. This could also open up possible export opportunities to other countries that operate the Scorpene class submarines.

“The kind of margin pressures that L&T is having right now, along with new orders that they have won, those orders are relatively tight margin orders. So going forward also the expectation of higher volume and better profits is relatively less largely because of the fact that the order intake itself is of a relatively squeezed margin," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey told CNBC-TV18 on May 25.

"So, from that perspective, one is not looking at very exciting picture for L&T from the point of view of significantly higher profit on a sustainable basis. So, maybe the stock will struggle in a range as I see it currently.”

Shares of L&T are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 2,414.3. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high.