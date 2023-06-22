CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsLarsen & Toubro partners with DRDO for AIP systems for Indian Navy submarines

Larsen & Toubro partners with DRDO for AIP systems for Indian Navy submarines

Larsen & Toubro partners with DRDO for AIP systems for Indian Navy submarines
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 2:13:43 PM IST (Updated)

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) or air-independent poweris any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen.

Engineering and Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has signed a contract with DRDO for the realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system modules for Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy.

Live TV

Loading...

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) or air-independent poweris any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen.
The Kalvari Class is a category of diesel-electric attack submarines based on the Scorpene-class submarine being built for the Indian Navy.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X