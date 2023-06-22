Larsen & Toubro partners with DRDO for AIP systems for Indian Navy submarines

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) or air-independent poweris any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen.

Engineering and Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has signed a contract with DRDO for the realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system modules for Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy.

The Kalvari Class is a category of diesel-electric attack submarines based on the Scorpene-class submarine being built for the Indian Navy.