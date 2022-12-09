Larsen and Toubro buys minority stake in Delaware-based software company for $1 million

Larsen & Toubro International FZE would receive 8,69,565 shares of Series A preferred stock of OPRO.AI.

Infrastructure and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Friday said that its subsidiary Larsen & Toubro International FZE will buy a minority stake in OPRO.AI Inc, a software major headquartered in Delaware, United State.

The cost of acquisition is a cash consideration of $1 million (approximately Rs 8.21 crore) against which Larsen & Toubro International FZE would receive 8,69,565 shares of Series A preferred stock of OPRO.AI.

As per the filing, Larsen & Toubro International FZE entered into a share purchase agreement on December 8 and the acquisition is aimed at realising business synergies with relevant businesses of L&T Group.

Founded in 2021, OPRO.AI Inc is involved in the business of providing AI based deep learning optimisation software for process industries.

In the September quarter the revenue from M&M business, which falls under L&T's infrastructure projects division, grew 39 percent. L&T recorded orders worth Rs 51,914 crore during the September quarter at the group level, registering a growth of 23 percent compared to last year.

L&T's total consolidated order book as of September 30 stood at Rs 3.72 lakh crore.