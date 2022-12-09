English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Larsen and Toubro buys minority stake in Delaware-based software company for $1 million

Larsen and Toubro buys minority stake in Delaware-based software company for $1 million

Larsen and Toubro buys minority stake in Delaware-based software company for $1 million
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 9, 2022 5:09:23 PM IST (Published)

Larsen & Toubro International FZE would receive 8,69,565 shares of Series A preferred stock of OPRO.AI.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Larsen share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read

What led to Congress' win in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022? 6 factors to look at

What led to Congress' win in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022? 6 factors to look at

IST3 Min(s) Read

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

IST3 Min(s) Read

Infrastructure and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Friday said that its subsidiary Larsen & Toubro International FZE will buy a minority stake in OPRO.AI Inc, a software major headquartered in Delaware, United State.


The cost of acquisition is a cash consideration of $1 million (approximately Rs 8.21 crore) against which Larsen & Toubro International FZE would receive 8,69,565 shares of Series A preferred stock of OPRO.AI.

As per the filing, Larsen & Toubro International FZE entered into a share purchase agreement on December 8 and the acquisition is aimed at realising business synergies with relevant businesses of L&T Group.

Founded in 2021, OPRO.AI Inc is involved in the business of providing AI based deep learning optimisation software for process industries.

Shares of L&T hit an all-time high on Wednesday and Thursday after the company's minerals and metals (M&M) business arm bagged a mega order from Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India for carrying out expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha.

In the September quarter the revenue from M&M business, which falls under L&T's infrastructure projects division, grew 39 percent. L&T recorded orders worth Rs 51,914 crore during the September quarter at the group level, registering a growth of 23 percent compared to last year.

L&T's total consolidated order book as of September 30 stood at Rs 3.72 lakh crore.

Shares of L&T ended 0.8 percent lower at Rs 2,150.

Also Read: L&T construction wins a "large" order in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

L&amp;TL&amp;T ConstructionLarsen Toubro

Previous Article

TCS and Barclays tie-up to aid kids with special needs with Virtual Habilitation solution

Next Article

Gateway Distriparks upgrades capacity at its Inland Container Depot in Gurugram