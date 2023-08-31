L&T and Tata Motors add $10 bn each to their market cap in 2023 so far

With a whopping $10 billion addition in market capitalisation, automaker Tata Motors and the engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro topped the chart of value creators so far this year. The two together enjoy 5.3 percent weight on the benchmark index.

While a 56 percent gain between January and August end has put Tata Motors on the top of the Nifty gainers, while the shares of L&T have gained close to 30 percent during the same period. The increase in market capitalisation of both Tata Motors and L&T is the most, so far this year, barring HDFC Bank. The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank has seen a sudden spike due to the merger with HDFC Ltd

Interestingly, state-owned power producer NTPC comes close on third with $6.4 billion addition, while the second largest private lender ICICI Bank ranked fourth with an increase of $6.1 billion to its market capitalisation.

Company Mcap addition so far in 2023 ($ bn) LARSEN & TOUBRO 10.58 TATA MOTORS 10.02 NTPC 6.37 ICICI BANK 6.05 MARUTI SUZUKI 5.93

Source: Bloomberg

According to Jefferies, L&T stands out on valuations front as it commands lower premium among peers, compared the previous capex upcycle which took place between FY03-FY10. The brokerage forecasts an EPS growth of 23 percent between FY23 – FY26 and ROE uptick to 17.5 percent from 12 percent. “In context of EPS CAGR and ROE, valuations are not very expensive and there is upside from here,” said Jefferies in an investor note.

On the other hand, the remarkable turnaround in Tata Motor’s India business and expectation of reporting record profit and cash flows by its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for FY24 are driving the Tata Motors stock. Additionally, its plan to increase investment in EV business and intention to become net debt free also bolstered investor confidence.

Among the laggards, two Adani group companies – Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solution – lost the most in market valuation. While Adani Total Gas lost $41 billion in market valuation since January, Adani Energy Solutions saw a loss of $24 billion during the same period.