Commercial LPG becomes more expensive from March 1; check out new rates here

From March 1, commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 105 per 19 kilogram cylinder in Delhi with effect from Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.
After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinders in the national capital stands at Rs 2,012 per unit, according to ANI.
Here's how Indane 19-kg LPG cylinder prices have been revised in the recent past:
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|01-Jan-22
|1998.5
|2076
|1948.5
|2131
|01-Dec-21
|2101
|2177
|2051
|2234.5
|01-Nov-21
|2000.5
|2073.5
|1950
|2133
|06-Oct-21
|1734
|1803
|1683
|1865
|01-Oct-21
|1736.5
|1805.5
|1685
|1867.5
|01-Sep-21
|1693
|1770.5
|1649.5
|1831
|17-Aug-21
|1,618.00
|1,697.00
|1,574.50
|1,756.00
|01-Aug-21
|1623
|1701.5
|1579.5
|1761
|01-Jul-21
|1550
|1629
|1507
|1687.5
|01-Jun-21
|1473.5
|1544.5
|1422.5
|1603
|01-May-21
|1595.5
|1667.5
|1545
|1725.5
|01-Apr-21
|1641
|1713
|1590.5
|1771.5
|01-Mar-21
|1614
|1681.5
|1563.5
|1730.5
|25-Feb-21
|1519
|1584
|1468
|1634.5
|15-Feb-21
|1523.5
|1589
|1473
|1639.5
|04-Feb-21
|1533
|1598.5
|1482.5
|1649
|01-Feb-21
|1539
|1604
|1488
|1654.5
(Source: Indian Oil)
State-run Indian Oil Corp supplies LPG under brand Indane.
The price of 5-kg cylinders was also revised, to Rs 569 per unit from March 1, 2022.
The price of non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram cylinders, however, was kept unchanged at existing levels.
Here's how 14.2 kg LPG rates have been moved:
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|September 1, 2021
|884.5
|911
|884.5
|900.5
|August 17, 2021
|859.5
|886
|859.5
|875.5
|July 1, 2021
|834.5
|861
|834.5
|850.5
|June 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|May 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|April 1, 2021
|809
|835.5
|809
|825
|March 1, 2021
|819
|845.5
|819
|835
|February 25, 2021
|794
|820.5
|794
|810
|February 15, 2021
|769
|795.5
|769
|785
|February 4, 2021
|719
|745.5
|719
|735
(Source: Indian Oil)
Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 899.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Kolkata, the price is at Rs 926 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it is at Rs 915.5 per cylinder.
LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.
