Commercial LPG becomes more expensive from March 1; check out new rates here

From March 1, commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 105 per 19 kilogram cylinder in Delhi with effect from Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinders in the national capital stands at Rs 2,012 per unit, according to ANI.

Here's how Indane 19-kg LPG cylinder prices have been revised in the recent past:

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 01-Jan-22 1998.5 2076 1948.5 2131 01-Dec-21 2101 2177 2051 2234.5 01-Nov-21 2000.5 2073.5 1950 2133 06-Oct-21 1734 1803 1683 1865 01-Oct-21 1736.5 1805.5 1685 1867.5 01-Sep-21 1693 1770.5 1649.5 1831 17-Aug-21 1,618.00 1,697.00 1,574.50 1,756.00 01-Aug-21 1623 1701.5 1579.5 1761 01-Jul-21 1550 1629 1507 1687.5 01-Jun-21 1473.5 1544.5 1422.5 1603 01-May-21 1595.5 1667.5 1545 1725.5 01-Apr-21 1641 1713 1590.5 1771.5 01-Mar-21 1614 1681.5 1563.5 1730.5 25-Feb-21 1519 1584 1468 1634.5 15-Feb-21 1523.5 1589 1473 1639.5 04-Feb-21 1533 1598.5 1482.5 1649 01-Feb-21 1539 1604 1488 1654.5

(Source: Indian Oil)

State-run Indian Oil Corp supplies LPG under brand Indane.

The price of 5-kg cylinders was also revised, to Rs 569 per unit from March 1, 2022.

The price of non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram cylinders, however, was kept unchanged at existing levels.

Here's how 14.2 kg LPG rates have been moved:

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai September 1, 2021 884.5 911 884.5 900.5 August 17, 2021 859.5 886 859.5 875.5 July 1, 2021 834.5 861 834.5 850.5 June 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 May 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 April 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 March 1, 2021 819 845.5 819 835 February 25, 2021 794 820.5 794 810 February 15, 2021 769 795.5 769 785 February 4, 2021 719 745.5 719 735

(Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 899.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Kolkata, the price is at Rs 926 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it is at Rs 915.5 per cylinder.

LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.