0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Commercial LPG becomes more expensive from March 1; check out new rates here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

LPG price hike: With effect from March 1, 2022, the price of 19- and 5-kg cylinders has been increased. Check out the latest LPG cylinder rates here:

Commercial LPG becomes more expensive from March 1; check out new rates here
From March 1, commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 105 per 19 kilogram cylinder in Delhi with effect from Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.
After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinders in the national capital stands at Rs 2,012 per unit, according to ANI.
Here's how Indane 19-kg LPG cylinder prices have been revised in the recent past:
MonthDelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
01-Jan-221998.520761948.52131
01-Dec-212101217720512234.5
01-Nov-212000.52073.519502133
06-Oct-211734180316831865
01-Oct-211736.51805.516851867.5
01-Sep-2116931770.51649.51831
17-Aug-211,618.001,697.001,574.501,756.00
01-Aug-2116231701.51579.51761
01-Jul-211550162915071687.5
01-Jun-211473.51544.51422.51603
01-May-211595.51667.515451725.5
01-Apr-21164117131590.51771.5
01-Mar-2116141681.51563.51730.5
25-Feb-211519158414681634.5
15-Feb-211523.5158914731639.5
04-Feb-2115331598.51482.51649
01-Feb-211539160414881654.5
(Source: Indian Oil)
State-run Indian Oil Corp supplies LPG under brand Indane.
The price of 5-kg cylinders was also revised, to Rs 569 per unit from March 1, 2022.
The price of non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram cylinders, however, was kept unchanged at existing levels.
Here's how 14.2 kg LPG rates have been moved:
MonthDelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
September 1, 2021884.5911884.5900.5
August 17, 2021859.5886859.5875.5
July 1, 2021834.5861834.5850.5
June 1, 2021809835.5809825
May 1, 2021809835.5809825
April 1, 2021809835.5809825
March 1, 2021819845.5819835
February 25, 2021794820.5794810
February 15, 2021769795.5769785
February 4, 2021719745.5719735
(Source: Indian Oil)
Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 899.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Kolkata, the price is at Rs 926 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it is at Rs 915.5 per cylinder.
LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Tags
next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More