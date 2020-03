Last week’s market meltdown would have left the portfolios of the best of investors in tatters. In absolute terms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors would have lost heavily, given the large size of their holdings. However, the pain is likely to be more for retail investors who have been investing their limited disposable income in the hope of building a dependable kitty for major expenses.

The immediate reaction of most investors would stop investing in equities sell out at whatever price, cancel their mutual fund systematic investment plans or avoid mutual funds altogether.

That is exactly what you should not be doing, according to behavioural economics expert Dan Ariely, who is also a professor of psychology and behavioural economics at Duke University.

In this short video on CNBC.com, Ariely explains the concept of loss aversion and why investors would be better off planning ahead rather than brooding over their losses.

“Imagine if your stock portfolio does not change. It just keeps going up and down, up and down. On the day it goes up, you feel happy. On the day it goes down you feel extra miserable. There is something in behavioural economics called ‘loss aversion.’ And the finding there is that the misery we get from losses is twice as large as that we get from gains,” Ariely says in the video.

According to Ariel, the best approach when the market is crashing is to not look at our portfolios.

“That is not a good decision (to look at your portfolio). We should look at what is likely to happen going forward. If I think the stock market is going to go up, let me invest. If I think a few companies are going to do well, let me invest in those companies,” he says.

Ariely says what has happened in the past is water under the bridge. It is over. But the damage it does is that it taints our outlook with an emotional burden.

“So from time to time, it is good to imagine as if life was going to start from scratch. We should imagine what is going to happen if I were to invest today?,” Ariely says