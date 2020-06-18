Looking beyond valuations: These 'warrior' stocks are Edelweiss' new favourites amid COVID-19

The Nifty50, Midcap and Smallcap indices are all up around 30 percent from the lows of March 2020. In a recent note, Edelweiss Securities noted that the recent rally has added more breadth in the broader markets and it has been centered on better quality stocks leading recoveries from the bottom, across and irrespective of market caps.

"Our analysis indicates almost 70 percent of the top 350 Indian stocks are back to one year forward valuations that are within a 10-15 percent range of or higher than January valuations. In our view, the valuation trade is behind us, it is again time to focus on business models, post-COVID-19 prospects, and competitive landscapes, the note stated.

The Edelweiss report mentioned that the lockdown has given birth to a new category of businesses – ‘The Essentials’ and some new business categories came to the fore with resilience.

While ‘classic defensives’ offer downside protection only in demand downturns, these ‘virus defensives’ proved to be a hedge against the supply disruption as well, informed the note.

Besides the well-known defensives of Staples, Pharma & Healthcare, IT, it noticed categories like Agri, Power, Telecom, Freight rail, Dairy, Express services, among others, moving to the limelight.

Hence, the brokerage raised its weight in the ‘Warrior’ category – leaders businesses that are successfully fighting off a tough industry environment.

This includes stocks such as Voltas, JK Cement, ACC and Coromandel. The brokerage also added stock like Indian Energy Exchange, Mahanagar Gas, Gulf Oil Lubricants and Vesuvius to its small- and mid-cap model portfolio.