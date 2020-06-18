  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Looking beyond valuations: These 'warrior' stocks are Edelweiss' new favourites amid COVID-19

Updated : June 18, 2020 01:33 PM IST

The Edelweiss report mentioned that the lockdown has given birth to a new category of businesses.
It noticed categories like Agri, Power, Telecom, Freight rail, Dairy, Express services, among others, moving to the limelight.
Looking beyond valuations: These 'warrior' stocks are Edelweiss' new favourites amid COVID-19

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% led by financials; Bajaj twins, RIL top contributors

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% led by financials; Bajaj twins, RIL top contributors

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement