Economy
London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal
Updated : August 01, 2019 12:00 PM IST
The deal, announced ten months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, marks a rapid turnaround for the US private equity group which is set to double the value of its investment.
As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37 percent stake in LSE but less than 30 percent of the total voting rights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more