#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

Updated : August 01, 2019 12:00 PM IST

The deal, announced ten months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, marks a rapid turnaround for the US private equity group which is set to double the value of its investment.
As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37 percent stake in LSE but less than 30 percent of the total voting rights.
London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1 kg of ACIL gold tea, produced from 100-year-old bushes, sells for Rs 70,501

1 kg of ACIL gold tea, produced from 100-year-old bushes, sells for Rs 70,501

Worst July for Nifty in 17 years! Only 5 stocks gave positive returns

Worst July for Nifty in 17 years! Only 5 stocks gave positive returns

Rupee opens at over 1-month low of 69.19/$, dollar stands tall

Rupee opens at over 1-month low of 69.19/$, dollar stands tall

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV