Market
Logistics shares jump on hopes of Cabinet approval for National Logistics Policy
Updated : September 24, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Shares of logistics companies surged on Tuesday after the commerce ministry said that the National Logistics Policy has been sent to the Cabinet for approval.
The policy's aim is to reduce the high transaction cost of traders and ensure seamless movement of goods across the country.
