Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 2,500 crore through an initial public offer (IPO), according to a media report.

This is the third attempt by the Mumbai-based firm to launch an IPO. Lodha Group tried to list in 2009 and 2018, but deferred plans due to unfavourable market conditions.

According to the report, Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Kotak are the lead advisors followed by ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Securities, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital, JM Financial, Yes Securities and Bank of Baroda Capital for the issue.