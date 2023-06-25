List of IPOs next week: ideaForge, Cyient DLM and others

The primary market is gathering steam with over Rs 1,500 crore of IPOs in the coming week. This includes ideaForge, Cyient DLM, PKH Ventures, Pentagon Rubber, Global Pet Industries, Synoptics Technologies.

ideaForge Technology The first of the many, is

which will open for subscription on June 26 and close on June 29. The company had filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI in February this year. ideaForge is a Mumbai-based, vertically integrated firm, which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance application. From the upper price band, the firm will raise about Rs 567 crore.

Cyient DLM opens for subscription on June 27 and closes on June 30. It offers end-to-end (E2E) manufacturing, assembly and repair capabilities and re-engineering services with a focus on sectors like aerospace, defence, medical, energy, railways and other industries. The price band for IPO has been fixed at Rs 250-265 per equity share.

PKH Ventures opens for subscription on June 30 and closes on July 4. The Mumbai-based company operates in three distinct business verticals- construction and development, hospitality and management services. It specialises in executing civil construction works for third-party developer projects. Out of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 124 crore will be used to invest in its arm Halaipani Hydro Project for development of hydro power projects, Rs 80 crore for investment in its arm Garuda Construction for funding long term working capital requirements, Rs 40 crore to pursue inorganic growth via acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

Of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Pentagon Rubber will open on June 26 and close on June 30. It is a conveyor belt manufacturer and plans to raise Rs 16 crore via an issue of 23.1 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band. Another SME whose IPO opens for subscription is Global Pet Industries on June 29 until July 3. Tridhya Tech plans to raise Rs 26 crore, whose price band is fixed at Rs 35–42 per share. Synoptics Technologies, the IT services and solutions company, intends to raise Rs 54.03 crore via its maiden public issue of 22.8 lakh shares at a price of Rs 237 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 35.08 crore and an OFS of Rs 18.96 crore by the promoters.