List of IPOs next week: ideaForge, Cyient DLM and others

By Vahishta Unwalla

The primary market is gathering steam with over Rs 1,500 crore of IPOs in the coming week. This includes ideaForge, Cyient DLM, PKH Ventures, Pentagon Rubber, Global Pet Industries, Synoptics Technologies.

ideaForge Technology The first of the many, is which will open for subscription on June 26 and close on June 29. The company had filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI in February this year. ideaForge is a Mumbai-based, vertically integrated firm, which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance application. From the upper price band, the firm will raise about Rs 567 crore.