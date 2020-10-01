Market Likhitha Infrastructure IPO to close today: Should you still subscribe? Updated : October 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST Hyderabad-based Likhitha Infrastructure opened its initial public offering on September 29 and will close today. Of the net proceeds from thethe fresh issue, Rs 47 crore will be utilized to meet the working capitalrequirement In the last five fiscals, the company has successfully laid 600 km of oil and gas pipelines. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.