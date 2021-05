Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Nepean Capital like cement stocks.

“The area where we think there is incrementally more interest and more potential is cement,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I would hold off on consumer stocks because the valuations on consumer stocks aren’t cheap anymore. People would be wary of coming out and immediately spending in fear of the third wave of COVID-19,” he added.

According to him, anything that is related to infrastructure and housing will do better than consumer stocks. He sees a lot of FPI money waiting to come into the Indian market.

“In spite of FPI selling, the market has been resilient. The domestic money is still driving the Indian market, FIIs are not. The market could certainly trend higher once these two events unfold - one is visibility on increased vaccinations and second when the cases plateau and would start trending down,” he said.

Retail and public sentiment in the US has significantly improved.

“Companies in India which are exporters to retail will significantly benefit from that,” he stated.

Metal momentum is still there.

“I don’t see metals cooling off anytime soon,” he said.

In terms of PSUs, he mentioned, “We have tended to stay away from PSUs especially PSU banks. The demand for autos from India's perspective has been great."

“The problem globally has been the shortage of semiconductors. The dependence on semiconductors has got multi-fold in the past decade and the shortage of that clearly is going to basically slow down sales in spite of the fact that the demand is massive,” Trivedi said.