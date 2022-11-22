Lighthouse India sells 1.8 crore shares of Nykaa via block deal

1.8 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd changed hands in block deal on Tuesday. Private equity firm Lighthouse India is likely the seller.

On Tuesday, 1.8 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, e-retailer Nykaa's parent company, changed hands in block deal window. Lighthouse India is likely the seller. It was earlier reported that the private equity firm was likely to sell 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures via a block deal. Bank of America was chosen as the broker for the deal.

The shares of the beauty to fashion e-retailer dropped after the block deal. The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was trading three percent lower at Rs 178 on BSE at 9:32 am.

Nykaa's pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 10. Recently, the shares of the online retailer changed hands in multiple block deals. American investment company TPG Capital sold 5.4 crore shares or 1.9 percent equity of Nykaa in a block deal on Friday.

Earlier, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.7 lakh shares of the company on November 15. Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Co Emum bought 25.8 lakh shares of the company.

On November 11, Morgan Stanley bought 8,213 shares of Nykaa at Rs 186.40. Norges Bank acquired 39.81 lakh shares at Rs 173.35 apiece on November 10 and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus fund purchased nearly 74 crore shares.