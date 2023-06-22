Life insurance stocks rally in trade, led by impressive surges in HDFC Life, ICICI Pur and Max Financial

In the past week alone, HDFC Life has surged by 15 percent, ICICI Prudential Life by 12 percent, and Max Financial, though a late bloomer, has gained 18 percent in the last couple of days. SBI Life has also witnessed a 5 percent increase, while LIC, which has previously underperformed, has shown an impressive 8 percent growth in just seven days.
Life insurance stocks are generating a lot of excitement in the trading market, with HDFC Life leading the way by consistently reaching new highs for the past 50 to 52 weeks. As we approach June 28, the Global Insurance Awareness Day, it seems these life insurance companies are already celebrating their remarkable performance.
In the past week alone, HDFC Life has surged by 15 percent, ICICI Prudential Life by 12 percent, and Max Financial, though a late bloomer, has gained 18 percent in the last couple of days. SBI Life has also witnessed a 5 percent increase, while LIC, which has previously underperformed, has shown an impressive 8 percent growth in just seven days.
As a result of this recent surge, these stocks are now approaching their 52-week high levels. HDFC Life, in particular, has been consistently setting new 52-week highs over the past three days. SBI Life is merely 2.5 percent away from its high, ICICI Prudential Life is approximately 5 percent away, Max Financial is still about 10 percent below its peak, and LIC lags by 13 percent.
What has brought about this change? The fiscal year 2024 was initially anticipated to be weak for life insurance companies due to two main factors. Firstly, the Budget's taxation change led to a surge in advance purchases of long-term savings policies in March, creating a strong base for future growth.
Secondly, this change is expected to impact the fresh buying of these policies in FY24. However, CNBC-TV18’s interview with HDFC Life revealed a refreshing shift in this narrative. They provided a positive outlook, anticipating mid-teens growth in value of new business (VNB) and annualised premium equivalent (APE) for FY24, with margins projected to be in the 28 percent to 30 percent range. This strong commentary from HDFC Life has bolstered the entire sector, providing encouragement.
Each company has its own unique triggers for their recent performance. ICICI Prudential Life has a new Managing Director and CEO in place, while Max Financial has experienced a significant catch-up trade. LIC is conducting roadshows in Hong Kong and the UK.
Despite these individual factors, the common driver behind the rally in these stocks is the anticipation of a strong FY24.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read