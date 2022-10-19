    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    LIC's share in NHPC comes down to 5.2%

    LIC's share in NHPC comes down to 5.2%

    LIC's share in NHPC comes down to 5.2%
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Corporation’s shareholding in NHPC Ltd has diluted from 72,62,11,315 to 52,26,11,195 equity shares, decreasing the shareholding from 7.230 percent to 5.203 percent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

    Country’s largest insurer LIC on Wednesday said its shareholding in hydro power generator NHPC has come down to 5.2 percent on sell down of shares over a period of time for a consideration of Rs 700.79 crore.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    Corporation’s shareholding in NHPC Ltd has diluted from 72,62,11,315 to 52,26,11,195 equity shares, decreasing the shareholding from 7.230 percent to 5.203 percent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
    Also read: Induslnd Bank net profit jumps 60% in Q2 beating Street estimates
    The state-owned insurer sold 20,36,00,120 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 34.42 apiece from March 17, 2022 to October 18, 2022. The shares were sold in open market sale in the ordinary course of transaction, which is an investment function.
    Listed companies are required to disclose about change in shareholding of 2 percent and more. NHPC is involved in generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Stock of LIC closed at Rs 607.15 apiece on BSE, down by 0.12 percent; NHPC stock closed 4.29 percent down at Rs 40.20.
    Also read: Shares of this Gujarat-based NBFC hit a 52-week high on Thursday
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC)NHPC
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng