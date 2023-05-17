Rs 2.4 lakh crore-loss! A year after listing, LIC shares trade at 40% discount to IPO price

At present, the insurer is commanding a m-cap of Rs 3.6 lakh crore as against Rs 6 lakh crore it boasted at the time of its IPO. At the time of listing, LIC was India's fifth most valued company — behind Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, and Infosys; now it’s ranked 13th.

As the country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) completes one year on the Dalal Street since listing, the stock is down 40 percent over the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 949 per share, even as Sensex has rallied 13 percent during this period.

LIC shares were trading at Rs 566.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.19 percent on Wednesday. The stock has seen a free fall, tumbling as much as 40 percent from its issue price. The scrip was listed at a discount of 9 percent at Rs 867.20 on BSE, while it debuted at a discount of 8 percent at Rs 872 on NSE on May 17, 2022, when the government offloaded 22,13,74,920 equity shares, or 3.5 percent stake at an issue price of Rs 949 per share.

During the past years, the BSE Sensex gained 14 percent from — Rs 54,318.47 apiece on May 17, 2022 to Rs 61,445.10 apiece on May 17, 2023.

LIC stock has not recovered since listing even though the state-run insurer is a market leader in an under-penetrated Indian life insurance market. The stock price fall has led to a market capitalisation erosion of LIC by Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

The only listed entities that have erased wealth greater than LIC in recent times belong to the Adani Group.

At present, the insurer is commanding a m-cap of Rs 3.6 lakh crore as against Rs 6 lakh crore it boasted at the time of its IPO. At the time of listing, LIC was India's fifth most valued company — behind Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, and Infosys; now it’s ranked 13th.

MFs, FIIs reduce stakes in LIC

Mutual funds and FIIs have reduced stakes in the state-run insurer as LIC has turned out to be one of the biggest largecap wealth eroders since its listing in the last one year. MFs have decreased holdings from 0.66 percent in December to 0.63 percent in the March 2023 quarter, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

Meanwhile, FII/FPI have decreased holdings from 0.17 percent in the December quarter to 0.08 percent in March 2023 quarter. Also, Institutional investors have decreased holdings from 1.08 percent to 0.98 percent in the March quarter. Only retail investors have chosen to buy the dip as their ownership rose from 1.92 percent to 2.04 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Should you buy, sell or hold LIC stock now?

"LIC is a market leader in an under-penetrated Indian life insurance market. The stock has been in free fall since its listing due to multiple headwinds like weak market conditions, the Adani-Hindenburg row and changes in tax policy. The management has emphasised increasing the share of non-participating policies in the portfolio mix, driving profitability," said Cyril Charly, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

The analyst expects LIC to have minimal impact on the tax implications due to its versatile client mix. The stock is currently trading at an appealing valuation, exhibiting a substantial discount compared to its industry peers. While near-term performance may be shackled by sectorial uncertainties, long-term investors can anticipate a favourable return, Charly added.

"We had a buy recommendation during the IPO subscription and after that, we have a standalone recommendation to buy with a long term time horizon and we believe there is a huge market as far as 'Insuring the Uninsured' is concerned. This will not only create opportunities for LIC but also for the other related entities like HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life. There might be a slight deceleration in growth due to the concerns outlined in the Budget by the Union Finance Minister. However, considering the long-term perspective, it remains a sound investment," said Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services.

According to data from Trendlyne, out of the 15 analysts with a coverage on LIC, a majority 12 of them have 'buy' ratings while the remaining three recommend 'hold' on the counter.