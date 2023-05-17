Rs 2.4 lakh crore-loss! A year after listing, LIC shares trade at 40% discount to IPO price

By Meghna Sen

At present, the insurer is commanding a m-cap of Rs 3.6 lakh crore as against Rs 6 lakh crore it boasted at the time of its IPO. At the time of listing, LIC was India's fifth most valued company — behind Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, and Infosys; now it’s ranked 13th.

As the country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) completes one year on the Dalal Street since listing, the stock is down 40 percent over the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 949 per share, even as Sensex has rallied 13 percent during this period.

LIC shares were trading at Rs 566.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.19 percent on Wednesday. The stock has seen a free fall, tumbling as much as 40 percent from its issue price. The scrip was listed at a discount of 9 percent at Rs 867.20 on BSE, while it debuted at a discount of 8 percent at Rs 872 on NSE on May 17, 2022, when the government offloaded 22,13,74,920 equity shares, or 3.5 percent stake at an issue price of Rs 949 per share.