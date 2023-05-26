Analysts expect LIC share price to deliver 57% returns in next 12 months—should you buy, sell or hold?

Insurance behemoth LIC's prevailing valuations are undemanding and analysts see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price. The stock rose 6.43 percent in the last one week, while it gained 11 percent in the past one month.

Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which surged as much as 11 percent in the last one-month period, can deliver returns of up to 57 percent from current market levels, analysts say. At Friday's opening trade, the script rose 1 percent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 610.20 apiece on BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23).

Analysts have reiterated their bullish calls on LIC and advised investors to buy the stock post the insurance behemoth's Q4 results, suggesting a price target of up to Rs 940. Analysts find the insurer's prevailing valuations as undemanding and see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price.

The current valuation of LIC is undemanding and the stock will rerate on the back of strengths such as large customer base, huge agency network, strong brand equity and, importantly, the sovereign guarantee attached to LIC policies, according to analysts at JM Financial. Following LIC's Q4 results, JM Financial has retained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 940.

Brokerages Target Price JM Financial Rs 940 Motilal Oswal Rs 830 Macquarie Rs 850 Goldman Sachs Rs 690 Emkay Global Rs 660

LIC, as per Motilal Oswal, has the levers in place to maintain the industry-leading position and ramp up growth in the highly profitable product segments mainly protection, non-participating, and savings annuity.

However, analysts believes that changing gears for such a vast organisation requires a superior and well-thought out execution as it expects LIC to deliver a 15 percent growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) compounded annually over FY23-25, thus enabling a 27 percent VNB (value of new business) CAGR.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal suggest a 38 percent further upside for the LIC stock with a price target of Rs 830 from the current levels.

Key triggers for the stock

On the upside, Rs 620–625 is the psychological support level for the stock; above this, a short-term rally till Rs 660 can be expected. On the downside, the level of Rs 560 is likely to act as an immediate support.

"The counter is forming a rounding bottom formation on the longer timeframe. It is characterised by a gradual decline in price followed by a rounded bottom and a subsequent increase in price. This pattern suggests a shift from a downtrend to an uptrend. But a breakout is still awaited above Rs 620 levels. Traders and investors would typically monitor the price action closely, looking for a decisive move above Rs 620 as a potential confirmation of the rounding bottom formation and a signal to enter long positions," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

The structure of the counter for long-term investors is lucrative, Gour said, as it is trading above all the important moving averages.

"The stock has given a decent pullback from 545 zone and has got resistance near 620 levels where it can witness some consolidation/profit booking. From current levels the major support zone would be near 560 levels which is also where the significant 50EMA level lies. Technically, only a decisive breach above 620 zone, would establish conviction for further rise in the coming days with new targets of 650-670 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prathamesh Masdekar, research analyst at Stoxbox noted, "With LIC available at a valuation discount compared to private peers, we believe that the current price offers an ideal opportunity from a medium to long term perspective."

LIC Q4 numbers

LIC posted a standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for the quarter ended March. The profit grew 466 percent from Rs 2,371 crore in the same quarter of last year. The board has a recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for fiscal FY23.

Net premium income fell 8 percent to Rs 1.31 lakh crore during the March quarter, compared with Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

LIC's first year premium during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 12,811 crore, down 12 percent from Rs 14,614 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Income from investments rose marginally to Rs 67,846 crore for the January-March period versus Rs 67498 crore in the same period last year.