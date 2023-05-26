English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsAnalysts expect LIC share price to deliver 57% returns in next 12 months—should you buy, sell or hold?

    Analysts expect LIC share price to deliver 57% returns in next 12 months—should you buy, sell or hold?

    Analysts expect LIC share price to deliver 57% returns in next 12 months—should you buy, sell or hold?
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 26, 2023 11:55:51 AM IST (Updated)

    Insurance behemoth LIC's prevailing valuations are undemanding and analysts see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price. The stock rose 6.43 percent in the last one week, while it gained 11 percent in the past one month.

    Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which surged as much as 11 percent in the last one-month period, can deliver returns of up to 57 percent from current market levels, analysts say. At Friday's opening trade, the script rose 1 percent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 610.20 apiece on BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23).

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Analysts have reiterated their bullish calls on LIC and advised investors to buy the stock post the insurance behemoth's Q4 results, suggesting a price target of up to Rs 940. Analysts find the insurer's prevailing valuations as undemanding and see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price.
    ALSO READ: Day trading guide: JSW Steel to Rites — stocks to buy or sell today
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X