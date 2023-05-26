Analysts expect LIC share price to deliver 57% returns in next 12 months—should you buy, sell or hold?

Insurance behemoth LIC's prevailing valuations are undemanding and analysts see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price. The stock rose 6.43 percent in the last one week, while it gained 11 percent in the past one month.

Shares of state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which surged as much as 11 percent in the last one-month period, can deliver returns of up to 57 percent from current market levels, analysts say. At Friday's opening trade, the script rose 1 percent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 610.20 apiece on BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23).

Live Tv

Loading...

Analysts have reiterated their bullish calls on LIC and advised investors to buy the stock post the insurance behemoth's Q4 results, suggesting a price target of up to Rs 940. Analysts find the insurer's prevailing valuations as undemanding and see a 57 percent further upside on the stock over the prevailing share price.